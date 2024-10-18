News

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana dies

By TimesLIVE - 18 October 2024
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana.
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana.
Image: Supplied

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana died on Friday morning. He was 72. 

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi. 

“All these responsibilities bestowed on him are testament to the calibre of this great son of South Africa as well as our veteran in the ANC. We are saddened and our hearts go to the family,” Bhengu-Motsiri told  SABC news. 

 TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament