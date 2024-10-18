Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana died on Friday morning. He was 72.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi.
“All these responsibilities bestowed on him are testament to the calibre of this great son of South Africa as well as our veteran in the ANC. We are saddened and our hearts go to the family,” Bhengu-Motsiri told SABC news.
TimesLIVE
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana dies
Image: Supplied
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana died on Friday morning. He was 72.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi.
“All these responsibilities bestowed on him are testament to the calibre of this great son of South Africa as well as our veteran in the ANC. We are saddened and our hearts go to the family,” Bhengu-Motsiri told SABC news.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos