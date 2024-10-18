Increasing food security the focus at cropping season launch
Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe wants to see more women and young people in the Eastern Cape getting involved in agriculture and food production to assist the government’s efforts to ensure food security and reduce reliance on social grants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.