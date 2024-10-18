Ingquza Hill councillor arrested for fraud
Ward 16’s Jotile out on bail after brief court appearance
An ANC ward councillor from the Ingquza Hill local municipality was granted bail of R2,000 after appearing in the Mthatha Specialised Crimes Court on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.