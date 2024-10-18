The Pretoria high court on Friday sentenced two contract killers from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga to multiple life terms for murdering four men during 2021.
Walter Makhulu Malesela Mosotlha, 39, was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of murder and Klaas Oscar Masilela, 41, to four life terms for four counts of murder.
The accused were also sentenced to 13 years each for attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“Between January and April 2021, the two men were hired by a man known to the court as Jack, who is currently on the run, to kill Jabulani Kekana, Tshepho James Mahlangu, Motheo Makau and Vincent Zondi Mamba,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Multiple life terms for Mpumalanga contract killers who killed four men
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Church cult killers: five life terms each for ‘slaughtering’ policemen
She said the four were businessmen from Nkangala who had just received a tender from either Eskom or Tshwane Municipality.
Kekana and Mahlangu were shot dead on January 27 2021. The two accused then shot dead Makau and Zondi on different days while they were driving their cars.
“After investigations, Masela was arrested by the police task force at his place of residence in KwaMhlanga on July 26 2021. He then pointed out Mosotlha, who was arrested a day later.”
The two have been in custody since their arrest.
In court, they both pleaded not guilty.
“However, state advocate Lawrance More led evidence which resulted in the conviction of the two contract killers,” Mahanjana said.
