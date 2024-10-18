Two more weeks in custody for cop and her family in insurance claim murder case

The National Prosecuting Authority said last week the incidents began in 2019 when the insured people would be found dead and their bodies dumped in different places.
Numerous details emerged about Shokane-Kutumela after her arrest.
Relatives of some of her victims told a local publication, the Polokwane Observer, she owned two Range Rovers, a Land Cruiser, a BMW 3 Series and a Mercedes-Benz.
The Sunday World reported two months after the death of one of her first alleged victims, Sydney Montja, she hired a chopper for her lavish wedding to husband David Kutumela.
She'd met Montja and his cousin Mamoloko Machabela at Seshego Hospital where the duo were collecting medication. After an initial interaction that saw Shokane-Kutumela treat them to a “scrumptious lunch”, the policewoman soon took over the care of Montja.
“Rachel suddenly became a family member and that’s why we never complained when she took Sydney’s identity document and Sassa card. She took over my role of caring for Montja,” Machabela told the publication.
Montja was killed in October 2019.
Her other alleged victims were Navel Kutumela, Tsela Malesa, Ephraim Choshi, Jacob Seakamela and Martin Manthata, who were all killed between 2020 and 2024.
Navel was the mentally ill younger brother of Shokane-Kutumela's husband.
The matter was postponed to October 30.
