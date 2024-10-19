Five people were killed and two others wounded in a mass shooting in Bityi, near Mthatha, on Friday night.
The incident happened in Ncenjana Location, Mthentu administrative area, at about 8.30pm.
According to the police, family members were asleep in two separate houses within the same yard when gunmen opened fire.
"The parents, a husband and wife, were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown men entered and fatally shot them," police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.
"They then exited the rondavel and began firing shots at people sleeping in another house, fatally shooting three and leaving two injured."
The two surviving children managed to escape and inform the neighbours, who subsequently alerted the police.
Two men and three women died, while the two wounded children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has mobilised all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators.
Mene condemned the massacre, describing it as a vicious act.
"I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to work tirelessly to bring the culprits responsible for this senseless killing to justice," she said.
Mene extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims "of this barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless criminals" and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded children.
The police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
People with information are urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigations.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Five people killed, two wounded in another Eastern Cape mass shooting
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
Five people were killed and two others wounded in a mass shooting in Bityi, near Mthatha, on Friday night.
The incident happened in Ncenjana Location, Mthentu administrative area, at about 8.30pm.
According to the police, family members were asleep in two separate houses within the same yard when gunmen opened fire.
"The parents, a husband and wife, were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown men entered and fatally shot them," police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.
"They then exited the rondavel and began firing shots at people sleeping in another house, fatally shooting three and leaving two injured."
The two surviving children managed to escape and inform the neighbours, who subsequently alerted the police.
Two men and three women died, while the two wounded children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has mobilised all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators.
Mene condemned the massacre, describing it as a vicious act.
"I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to work tirelessly to bring the culprits responsible for this senseless killing to justice," she said.
Mene extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims "of this barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless criminals" and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded children.
The police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
People with information are urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigations.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos