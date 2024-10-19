A taxi driver was killed in a head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum and a truck on the N10 in Middelburg, 61km towards Cradock.
Both vehicles were travelling from opposite directions when the accident happened on Thursday.
“The minibus, carrying only the driver, was heading from Cradock, while the truck, also with only the driver on board, was travelling from Middelburg,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“The impact proved fatal for the minibus driver, who was declared dead at the scene by emergency services.
“The truck driver escaped unharmed and received medical attention.”
Preliminary investigations suggest one vehicle was overtaking a stationary truck when it collided with the oncoming truck.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Middelburg police station for further investigation.
DispatchLIVE
Driver killed in Eastern Cape truck-taxi crash
