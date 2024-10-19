The people of Nkowankowa in Limpopo, united in their grief, braved the heat and came out in numbers to pay their last respects to former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni.
From about 9am, dozens had already gathered at the main grandstand of Nkowankowa Stadium, their anticipation palpable as they waited for more than an hour in respectful song and dance for the funeral service to start.
Dignitaries who attended the funeral included President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president David Mabuza and former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
ANC leaders attending included secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Nomvula Mokonyane.
Ramaphosa, who arrived in a military helicopter, will be delivering the eulogy.
Mboweni has been granted a category 2 state funeral, which includes a guard of honour by the SAPS.
Hundreds gather to honour Tito Mboweni with an emotional farewell
Community members and dignitaries pay their last respects to Tito Mboweni at Nkowankowa Stadium.
Senior reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
