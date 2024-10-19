WATCH | Emotional farewell for ‘gentle giant’ pastor Ray McCauley

“The reason I went is because I wanted to see what kind of cars he drove ... [so] I went to his garage and looked at the cars. I then went in [to the house], we spoke for a little bit and left it at that. A couple of months later, I checked into rehab and I'm proud to say today I'm 22 years clean,” he said to rousing applause.
Emotional farewell for 'gentle giant' pastor Ray McCauley
While people from all walks of life have been paying tribute to “gentle giant” and “fearless” pastor Ray McCauley since his death, it was the impact he had on the lives of his family, friends and wider public that dominated his funeral service.
On Saturday, international and local leaders joined thousands of mourners at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday to bid farewell to the well-known evangelist and the church's founder.
Among them were American evangelist Dr Creflo Dollar, Bishop Mosa Sono, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane, former Miss SA and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo and Gauteng social development MEC Faith Mazibuko.
Kwaito star and pastor Kabelo Mabalane, who was the MC, spoke of McCauley's impact on his life.
Mabalane told the packed auditorium about his first meeting with McCauley over two decades ago and how it changed his life.
Kumalo spoke warmly of their close relationship and the persuasive powers she often had to employ when McCauley was being recalcitrant.
While close friends and industry colleagues spoke warmly of the beloved clergyman, the most moving tributes came from his closest relatives — brother Alan, son pastor Josh and his family as well as wife Zelda.
Alan spoke on McCauley's childhood as well as his brother's “fearlessness”, which inspired others.
“Not many people know he was born with a twin sister, who sadly did not survive. Maybe this was the first sign of what a survivor he would turn out to be.
“Growing up in a rough neighbourhood, we'd often get into fights and me being small in stature, I punched above my weight and got into lots of trouble because I knew I could always call my three big brothers [James, George and Ray] to help me. They had my back,” he said.
Josh, meanwhile, spoke of his father's deep love for his church and the “incredible example of faith” that McCauley displayed.
Recalling a childhood memory of a soccer match that had taken place at his school, Josh said that experience had showed that his father “did not believe in competing for the sake of competing”.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
“He believed in running your race to win. He was [also] generous and ... gave everything he had,” the pastor said.
McCauley's wife, Zelda, penned a moving tribute to her late husband in a letter read out by her friend Kumalo.
In it, she spoke of his last moments with her and how deeply she missed him.
“You always had a positive outlook in life, even in difficult times. You were a great giver ... even when you didn't have much. You always put God at the forefront of your life.
“You loved conversations and being the centre of attention; making jokes and light of the situation with the main intention of making people feel safe and protected. You were always extremely protective of me and always made sure I'm looked after no matter what,” she said.
McCauley's friends and fellow religious leaders also paid tribute to him, remembering his passion for sharing the gospel as well as deep hatred for poverty but love for poor people.
Dollar remembered McCauley as a “real man of God but also a real man of emotions” while pastor Bert Pretorius, chairperson of Rhema Family Churches, remembered McCauley as someone who “always stood for the truth”.
Mazibuko, delivering the eulogy on behalf of the Gauteng government and premier Panyaza Lesufi, spoke of McCauley's role in society
“Over the years, pastor McCauley has clearly and amply demonstrated that the Christian family ... and faith in general cannot keep quiet in a society consumed by a glaring inequalities, poverty and unemployment.
“Pastor McCauley understood this truth very well and did not end there but sought to position the Rhema Bible Church as an agent of change. This turned the church into a force for good,” she said.
