Three die, one wounded in yet another Eastern Cape shooting

The Eastern Cape is mourning yet another shooting after three men were killed and a woman left wounded in a tiny rural town.
The shooting happened in the Willowvale CBD on Friday.
This brings to eight the number of people killed in two shooting incidents in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
A number of shootings prompted by taxi violence, extortion crimes, territorial drug wars and revenge attacks have rocked the town in the recent past.
The Willowvale incident, where automatic rifles were used, happened four hours before five Seti family members were shot dead at Ncenjana village, Mthentu, in the Bhityi policing area outside Mthatha at about 8.30pm on Friday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said on Sunday that the Willowvale police were investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
“Three males were fatally shot and a female was wounded during the shooting in the Willowvale CBD on Friday at about 4.30pm,” Mawisa said.
“According to the information, police heard gunshots in the main road in Willowvale and went to investigate.
“On their arrival, they found three men between 30 and 32 years old with gunshot wounds next to a Toyota Avanza.
“The 32-year-old woman who was also shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and an investigation is under way.”
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
