The Eastern Cape transport department on Sunday urged motorists to drive cautiously as rains continue to fall in the province.
The SA Weather Service had warned Eastern Cape residents on Saturday of possible heavy rain and flooding expected from Sunday to Tuesday.
“We appeal to motorists to exercise caution on our roads, as most are wet and slippery,” Makhaya Komisa, spokesperson for transport MEC Xolile Nqatha, said.
“MEC Nqatha calls on motorists to reduce speed and adhere to road rules.”
Deadly crashes have plagued the province over the past few weeks.
DispatchLIVE
Transport MEC warns motorists to be cautious on wet Eastern Cape roads
Image: 123RF/ maxshot
