News

Transport MEC warns motorists to be cautious on wet Eastern Cape roads

By DispatchLIVE - 20 October 2024
Driving conditions could be affected by heavy rains and Eastern Cape drivers have been urged to use the road with care.
Driving conditions could be affected by heavy rains and Eastern Cape drivers have been urged to use the road with care.
Image: 123RF/ maxshot

The Eastern Cape transport department on Sunday urged motorists to drive cautiously as rains continue to fall in the province.

The SA Weather Service had warned Eastern Cape residents on Saturday of possible heavy rain and flooding expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

“We appeal to motorists to exercise caution on our roads, as most are wet and slippery,” Makhaya Komisa, spokesperson for transport MEC Xolile Nqatha, said.

“MEC Nqatha calls on motorists to reduce speed and adhere to road rules.”

Deadly crashes have plagued the province over the past few weeks. 

DispatchLIVE

Weather warning: Possible flooding expected for Eastern Cape and KZN

Residents of parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal should prepare for possible heavy rain and flooding expected from Sunday to Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...
Funeral service of former Minister Tito Mboweni