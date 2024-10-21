A businesswoman arrested in connection with water supply tender charges has been granted R3,000 bail by the East London magistrate’s court.
Zukiswa Mhlontlo, 49, the director of Mihlali Events CC, appeared in court on Wednesday last week.
She was arrested by the Hawks’ East London Serious Corruption Investigation unit on the same day.
It is alleged that the case emanated from a tender advertised by the Amatola Water Board for the supply of water to rural communities in the Chris Hani district.
A requirement for the tender was the possession of a licensed water tanker by the prospective service provider.
“It is further alleged that in 2020, Mihlali Events Management CC, under the directorship of Mhlontlo, through misrepresentation with the intention to defraud the Amatola Water Board, submitted a fraudulent vehicle registration certificate purporting to have been issued by the relevant licensing authorities of the department of transport while it was not,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
“The submissions made Mhlontlo to be among the suitable service providers for the tender.”
The matter was reported to the Hawks in May.
The investigation confirmed more than R217,000 in financial losses.
The case was postponed to October 25 for transfer to the specialised commercial crimes court.
DispatchLIVE
Businesswoman granted bail in water tender fraud case
Image: 123RF
