Court denies bail for four men accused of killing 'livestock thieves'

By Ernest Mabuza - 21 October 2024
Four men accused of murdering two suspected livestock thieves have been denied bail. Stock photo.
Farm manager Reinhardt Steyn, Dumisani Chriswell Masilela, Stephan Wilson and Dumisani Luthuli, who are accused of murdering two suspected livestock thieves, were denied bail by the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Monday. 

The accused are facing two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property. 

It is alleged that on August 24, the accused kidnapped and assaulted the victims at Elsias farm in Laersdrift outside Middelburg in Mpumalanga, accusing them of stealing sheep. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the accused allegedly drove to the village with the victims looking for the sheep.

“On realising that the victims were not co-operating, the accused went back with the victims to the farm. They allegedly assaulted them and burnt their bodies before dumping their remains on the R575 road,” Nyuswa said. 

Nysuwa said the court found the accused failed to prove there were exceptional circumstances permitting their release on bail.

The case was postponed to November 1 for further investigations. 

