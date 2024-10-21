The new principal of a Durban school is at the centre of an otherworldly situation as a school from Mars has threatened to kidnap him.
The bizarre claim has sparked a unique initiative at St James Private Primary School, where staff and pupils have devised a plan to "hide" their principal Noel Moodley behind a giant tower of books before the aliens from Red Planet Primary land at the end of November.
This is the school’s novel initiative to collect books for its library.
The school’s head of marketing Kirstie Perry told TimesLIVE on Monday the library and many of its books were damaged during the storm in November last year when the roof collapsed.
“Despite managing to clean up and redecorate to the best of our ability, we are still desperately seeking to replenish our stock. Being a small school, our library is a tiny but magical space for our children and we want them to walk in there knowing that the quality of the books is excellent and really sets their love of reading on fire.”
As the book drive gains momentum, pupils are eager to protect their principal.
“The children have been very excited but also came up with some ingenious methods of hiding Mr Moodley from the aliens, including securing him to the wall with duct tape and painting him to blend in with the wall,” said Perry.
Durban school comes up with 'otherworldly' idea to restock library
Moodley is confident that the target will be met before the deadline.
“Luckily the aliens are travelling all the way from Mars, so we have a sufficient amount of time to shield him,” said Perry.
To date about 50 books have been donated, most of which the teachers have brought in and are books their children no longer read.
“We are looking for good-quality secondhand books, but even brand-new books from a generous donor would be appreciated,” added Perry.
