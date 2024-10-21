East London business boss hit with R450,000 fine for UIF fraud

East London businessman Luyanda Brian Vava has been slapped with a hefty R450,000 fine or three-year jail term for fraud relating to the UIF’s Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
In addition, his company, Widelink Technologies Pty Ltd, has been ordered to pay a fine of R450,000 that has been wholly suspended for three years.
Vava, 34, was ordered to pay R5,000 immediately and R10,000 monthly starting on October 31.
The company director and his business entity were sentenced by the East London commercial crimes court on Friday after being convicted on seven counts of fraud.
Vava is the sole director of Widelink.
He was arrested by the Hawks’ East London Serious Corruption Investigation unit on April 29.
He appeared before the East London magistrate’s court on the same day and was released on R1,000 bail.
Image: SUPPLIED
Company director fined for UIF fraud during Covid lockdown
Hawks spokesperson Ndimphiwe Mhlakuvana said during the 2020 lockdown, employers were encouraged to continue paying workers and later claim from Ters.
“Vava intentionally and unlawfully lodged a claim from the Unemployed Insurance Fund (UIF) on behalf of his employees through his company,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The employees denied receiving payment, leading to an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
“The matter was referred to the Hawks for a thorough probe, revealing material misrepresentation to defraud the UIF.”
This led to a financial loss of more than R300,000.
Vava made numerous court appearances until his sentencing on October 18.
