The national department of health has deployed 80 environmental inspectors who will start in Naledi, Soweto on Monday to identify the cause of the chemical agent which has harmed and killed schoolchildren who have eaten snacks from spaza shops.
Gauteng faced a surge in food poisoning incidents when schoolchildren fell ill and some died after eating snacks from foreign-owned shops.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said while some communities have taken matters into their own hands by targeting foreign-owned shops, the increasing incidents in black communities have led to the perception that authorities have turned a blind eye to the crisis. However, the department is coordinating the work of six bodies of government.
These include the police, who have been investigating the death of schoolchildren in Naledi, Soweto, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipal environmental inspectors, the environmental directorate of the national department of health, the National Consumer Commission and the department of agriculture.
After meeting with the institutions, Motsoaledi has also roped in the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) as it diagnosed and identified a listeriosis outbreak several years ago. The NICD had conducted a countrywide search which led to identifying the listeriosis source, Motsoaledi said.
“The national structure responsible for coordinating the security of the state (NatJoints) is treating the incidents as a potential threat to the security of the country and its citizens. Last week NatJoints met to analyse the situation, and after careful analysis recommended all the investigations involving different institutions and bodies should be coordinated by the department of health because, in the final analysis, whatever is happening eventually leads to ill-health and even death,” the minister said.
Health department opens intense investigation into food poisoning of schoolchildren
A recent incident killed six children in Soweto and the search is on for a chemical agent
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sixth child victim in Naledi snack poisoning dies in hospital
After a meeting with the institutions, each reported on its preliminary findings, which found outbreaks are commonly caused by a biological, chemical or physical agent.
The team concluded a chemical agent was the cause but this must be urgently identified, Motsoaledi said.
“A plan has subsequently been hatched to mount a systemic search for the agent causing this malady. On [Thursday] the first steps of implementing the plan were triggered and will be accelerated during the course of the week. Among others, the plan entails unleashing an army of 80 environmental inspectors from the department of health and the City of Johannesburg. They will be joined by teams selected from the police, agriculture and National Consumer Council. On October 21 the teams will commence their work in Naledi,” he said.
Primary schoolchildren Zinhle Maama, 7, Monica Sathekge, 6, Njabulo Msimango, 7, Karabo Rampou, 8, Isago Mabote, 7, and Katleho Olifant, 7, died after allegedly eating poisoned snacks bought from a local spaza shop. Olifant died days later in hospital after being admitted in a critical state.
'They will crack this case': Lesufi on probe of five children who died in Naledi
Shortly afterwards, 74 matric pupils were admitted to hospital in the West Rand from a suspected food poisoning incident. The Grade 12 pupils aged between 17 and 20, from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technial School were part of a matric camp at the Foschville Secondary School.
The pupils, aged between 17 and 20, from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School.
Last Thursday, 25 pupils were taken to medical facilities for suspected food poisoning after they showed symptoms of itching and stomach pains 30 minutes after eating snacks from a street vendor near the school in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit.
Last Monday, 47 children aged between nine and 14 also received medical care for gastrointestinal issues after an alleged food poisoning incident in New Eesterust, Hammanskraal. The children allegedly ate chocolates that expired in June, which is believed to be the cause of their illnesses.
However, all children in both Bronkhorspruit and Hammanskraal have since been discharged.
TimesLIVE
