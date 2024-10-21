News

Lunchbox Fund and the Development Bank commit to providing meals

Helping hand offered to woman feeding children in East London

By MIKE LOEWE - 21 October 2024

Last month GroundUp reported how a woman in Duncan Village, East London, was making a huge effort to daily feed dozens of children in her community. Zandile Mtungata told us at the time: “When people come asking for food, whoa, I am happy I see the joy and hope. Because I am their hope, I am their hope.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...
Funeral service of former Minister Tito Mboweni