Fihla said the dancers' actions were not only hazardous but also against the law.
“The South African National Road Traffic Act outlines the rules and responsibilities of pedestrians on public roads and when crossing a road, pedestrians should do so with due haste and not linger on the road.
“They must conduct themselves in a manner that does not pose a danger to themselves or other road users. This includes avoiding reckless behaviour like dancing, jaywalking or crossing when it is unsafe.
“The City of Johannesburg Public Roads and Miscellaneous By-Laws state no person may lie, sit, stand, congregate, loiter, walk or otherwise act on any public road in a manner that may obstruct traffic.”
Fihla urged motorists to inform the authorities if they spot unlawfulness on the roads.
“We request residents and motorists to drive defensively and keep an eye out for these individuals. Please notify the authorities immediately if you observe any suspicious behaviour.”
TimesLIVE
JMPD officers remove street dancers from road intersections
Street dancers dancing with beer crates at traffic lights is a common sight in South Africa, with some individuals even earning a living from it.
Journalist
Image: JoburgMPD/ X
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers, citing safety concerns, have started removing street dancers using beer crates at busy road intersections.
On Sunday, JMPD officers removed street dancers from the Pretorious and Allandale Road intersection in Waterfall, Midrand. Street dancers dancing with beer crates at traffic lights are a common sight in South Africa, with some individuals even earning a living from it.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the dancers posed a safety hazard to themselves and others.
“People dancing on roads pose a significant threat to their safety and the safety of others. They can be struck by moving vehicles, potentially resulting in serious injuries or fatalities. They can distract drivers, leading to accidents. They also could face fines or other penalties,” Fihla said.
“It's important to remember that roads are designed for vehicular traffic and can be dangerous places for pedestrians. Dancing on roads is a reckless and potentially deadly activity.”
Motorists don't have to pay fines on the spot when caught, says JMPD
Fihla said the dancers' actions were not only hazardous but also against the law.
“The South African National Road Traffic Act outlines the rules and responsibilities of pedestrians on public roads and when crossing a road, pedestrians should do so with due haste and not linger on the road.
“They must conduct themselves in a manner that does not pose a danger to themselves or other road users. This includes avoiding reckless behaviour like dancing, jaywalking or crossing when it is unsafe.
“The City of Johannesburg Public Roads and Miscellaneous By-Laws state no person may lie, sit, stand, congregate, loiter, walk or otherwise act on any public road in a manner that may obstruct traffic.”
Fihla urged motorists to inform the authorities if they spot unlawfulness on the roads.
“We request residents and motorists to drive defensively and keep an eye out for these individuals. Please notify the authorities immediately if you observe any suspicious behaviour.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos