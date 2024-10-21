News Editors Choice

Kidnapping, human trafficking case of missing Joslin Smith heads to high court in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 21 October 2024
Protesters outside the Vredenburg magistrate's court during an earlier appearance of Racquel Chantel Smith. File photo.
Protesters outside the Vredenburg magistrate's court during an earlier appearance of Racquel Chantel Smith. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The mother of missing six-year-old Joslin Smith appeared emotional in the dock at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court, which heard on Monday the case will be transferred to the high court in Cape Town.

Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.  

The court heard charges were withdrawn against the fourth accused, Lourentia Lombaard.  

Smith reported her daughter's disappearance from home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19. She told police Joslin had, at the time, been left in the care of Appollis while she was at work.

An extensive search involving Interpol that extended beyond South Africa's borders has yielded no trace of the missing child.

The accused will remain in custody while awaiting a pretrial hearing at the high court on January 31. 

TimesLIVE

Mother and co-accused in court over disappearance of Joslin Smith

Four suspects linked to the disappearance nearly five months ago of a six-year-old child on the Cape west coast appeared in the Vredenburg ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court
Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...