He said the department had been notified of the accident by one of its employees who was a passenger on the bus.
“A lot of those who were on board were treated on the scene.
“Some were taken to medical centres for medical attention and were soon released.
“Among them was one of our colleagues at the department of transport who was travelling from KwaZulu-Natal back to the Eastern Cape,” he said.
Binqose said several accidents had been reported across the province.
“Thankfully none of them were fatal. The weather conditions played a major hand in those accidents.
“We are grateful that none of them were serious.”
Passengers escape serious injury as bus overturns near Qonce
Image: SUPPLIED
An Intercape bus carrying more than 30 passengers overturned on the N2 near Qonce in the early hours of Monday morning.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
The accident occurred at about 6.30am.
Binqose said the cause of the accident may have been due to the weather conditions.
“From the reports we have received, there were 30 passengers, while some say there were 33,” he said.
“But no-one has been seriously injured and no-one died.”
Fuel tanker explodes in Nigeria, killing at least 94 people
He said the department had been notified of the accident by one of its employees who was a passenger on the bus.
“A lot of those who were on board were treated on the scene.
“Some were taken to medical centres for medical attention and were soon released.
“Among them was one of our colleagues at the department of transport who was travelling from KwaZulu-Natal back to the Eastern Cape,” he said.
Binqose said several accidents had been reported across the province.
“Thankfully none of them were fatal. The weather conditions played a major hand in those accidents.
“We are grateful that none of them were serious.”
‘It happened again’: calls mount for better traffic safety after bus crash on Kloof Nek Road
He said no road closures had been reported due to the weather conditions.
He said the department was keeping a close eye on hotspot areas.
“We are pleased to announced no roads or bridges have been washed away.
“We are keeping a close eye on areas such as OR Tambo, Port St Johns in particular, the Chris Hani district, Cacadu area and all the areas that are prone to flooding, those are areas we consider as hotspots. But nothing has happened so far.”
Binqose urged drivers to be extra vigilant during the prevailing weather conditions.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos