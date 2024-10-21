Eastern Cape kings to be honoured for their role in the community
Eastern Cape kings will be honoured at the SA Traditional Leaders Awards (Satla) Eastern Cape edition launch at the East London International Convention Centre on November 1, to celebrate their role in the community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.