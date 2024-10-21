News

‘These men can come back and shoot us all’

Boy, 13, recalls terror of witnessing gunning-down of five family members

By LULAMILE FENI - 21 October 2024

“I closed my eyes as they started shooting, but one man argued that we are just harmless children, they must not kill us.”..

