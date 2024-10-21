Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his co-accused bodyguard are back in the dock at the Ekurhuleni magistrate’s court on Monday.
They are facing charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.
Mboro was released on R3,000 bail last month after the state conceded one charge he faced, which falls under the Firearms Control Act, could not be proven because the gun was a replica.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng back in the dock
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
