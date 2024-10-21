Wild Coast violence escalates as three people tied up and assaulted during robbery

Residents of Lwandile village, a small coastal village in Ngqeleni, have been left reeling in shock after three people were attacked and robbed by three gun-wielding thugs in the early hours of Sunday.
The latest attack is one of many that have been reported along the Wild Coast in recent months involving tourists and residents.
According to reports, the victims, aged 49,54 and 85, were in a house when they were accosted by three armed suspects who tied them up and assaulted them.
The incident happened between 1am and 2am on Sunday.
Two Isuzu bakkies belonging to the victims were reportedly stolen during the attack.
Brenda Cormack, whose husband was among the three victims, confirmed the incident.
She said her husband was still in shock after the ordeal.
A case was reportedly opened at the Ngqeleni police station.
