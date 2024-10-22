Breidbach dream homes become a nightmare
RDP houses plagued by problems in project seen as being handed over prematurely as an election stunt
Some of the more than 130 RDP houses hastily handed over to Breidbach beneficiaries on the eve of the 2024 general elections are crumbling, with some handed over while incomplete and below-accepted standards...
