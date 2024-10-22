The Pretoria high court is set to hear arguments by the state and defence on whether the court should hand a heavy or lenient sentence to a woman who organised and facilitated the killing of her family eight years ago.
Onthatile Sebati was 15 years old when she came up with the plot to kill her father, police constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, a nurse at an old-age home, her 19-year-old pregnant sister Tshegofatso and her three-year-old brother Quinton at their home at Mmakau near Brits in the North West in December 2016.
Sebati paid her cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone R100,000 from insurance payouts she received after the murders.
On December 17 2021, Sebati surrendered to the police and confessed, which led to the arrest of Tumelo and Kagiso on December 18 2021.
In January, the Pretoria high court found Sebati and her co-accused guilty of four counts of murder, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
SowetanLIVE
Court set to sentence woman who orchestrated the killing of her family when she was 15
Onthatile Sebati paid cousins R100K for the murders after receiving an insurance payout
Image: Hendrik Hancke
The Pretoria high court is set to hear arguments by the state and defence on whether the court should hand a heavy or lenient sentence to a woman who organised and facilitated the killing of her family eight years ago.
Onthatile Sebati was 15 years old when she came up with the plot to kill her father, police constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, a nurse at an old-age home, her 19-year-old pregnant sister Tshegofatso and her three-year-old brother Quinton at their home at Mmakau near Brits in the North West in December 2016.
Sebati paid her cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone R100,000 from insurance payouts she received after the murders.
On December 17 2021, Sebati surrendered to the police and confessed, which led to the arrest of Tumelo and Kagiso on December 18 2021.
In January, the Pretoria high court found Sebati and her co-accused guilty of four counts of murder, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
SowetanLIVE
Insurance murder accused told me he was paid for killing — witness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos