News

Firearms case pair to join Lusikisiki massacre accused

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 22 October 2024

The case of two men arrested for possession of four firearms suspected to have been used in the Lusikisiki massacre has been transferred from Flagstaff to the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court to join the four others already charged with murder in the matter. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court
Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...