Contracts for hot meals have also been given to feed the evacuated residents.
“Our teams are on standby in Pietermaritzburg, Johannesburg and Cape Town if required.
“Supplies from these centres may also be dispatched if necessary,” Sooliman said.
La Cantina Mexican restaurant and bar, Windsor Forest Products and Boxman in Circular Drive made a public call for blankets, canned food and clothing to be dropped off for the people and animals in need on Tuesday.
They will continue accepting drop-offs on Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm.
The Grace Community Church in Kariega set up a soup kitchen.
A call was also made for blankets, clothes and non-perishable foods to be dropped off at the Sherwood Garden Centre.
Alternatively, residents can contact Ward 39 councillor Margaret de Andrade to collect the items.
Clarendon Park Primary School in Walmer also set up an emergency relief collection for parents of pupils wishing to donate critical items.
In a note to parents on Tuesday, principal Derryk Jordan wrote: “Many Nelson Mandela Bay residents have suffered enormously as a result of the heavy rain that the city has experienced over the last 24 hours.
“To assist those in need, we are going to have an emergency collection of blankets, warm clothing and non-perishable food items.
“We will deliver the items to relief organisations [on Wednesday] afternoon.
“Thank you for your kind and generous support.”
HeraldLIVE
Friendly City residents step up to assist needy
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
As homes were ravaged and people lost their belongings during the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, the residents of the Friendly City stepped up by organising collection drives for blankets, warm clothing and food.
Various drop-off points for items to be donated were set up around the city on Tuesday morning.
Once again rushing to the aid of the hordes of displaced residents, particularly in the hardest hit Kariega area and surrounds, Gift of the Givers teams were activated in Nelson Mandela Bay, with more members arriving in the city from East London and Knysna with food, blankets and clothing.
Most of the homeless are being housed in community halls.
Police officer found clinging to pole over flooded bridge
Residents evacuated from flooded areas of Kariega were taken to Sunshine Special School, the Jubilee Hotel and the Dutch Reformed Church De Mist.
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said they had been in contact with disaster management and Bay municipal manager Mandla George since Sunday, and had spent the day tracking the weather all of Monday.
“At 3.32am today [Tuesday], the calls came in from disaster management for assistance.
“Several calls have also come from community members,” he said.
In KwaNobuhle, residents were without drinking water after the water plant flooded.
“Given the unavailability of clean drinking water, two of our water tankers are on the way from Adelaide,” Sooliman said.
“We may procure two more tankers from our partner, Isuzu.
“Cerebos will also provide bottled water as well as noodles.”
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen set up a collection point for items to be donated.
The chamber is also a disaster management partner.
Titan Cargo will provide warehousing and trucks within the city.
Floods hammer Nelson Mandela Bay businesses
Contracts for hot meals have also been given to feed the evacuated residents.
“Our teams are on standby in Pietermaritzburg, Johannesburg and Cape Town if required.
“Supplies from these centres may also be dispatched if necessary,” Sooliman said.
La Cantina Mexican restaurant and bar, Windsor Forest Products and Boxman in Circular Drive made a public call for blankets, canned food and clothing to be dropped off for the people and animals in need on Tuesday.
They will continue accepting drop-offs on Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm.
The Grace Community Church in Kariega set up a soup kitchen.
A call was also made for blankets, clothes and non-perishable foods to be dropped off at the Sherwood Garden Centre.
Alternatively, residents can contact Ward 39 councillor Margaret de Andrade to collect the items.
Clarendon Park Primary School in Walmer also set up an emergency relief collection for parents of pupils wishing to donate critical items.
In a note to parents on Tuesday, principal Derryk Jordan wrote: “Many Nelson Mandela Bay residents have suffered enormously as a result of the heavy rain that the city has experienced over the last 24 hours.
“To assist those in need, we are going to have an emergency collection of blankets, warm clothing and non-perishable food items.
“We will deliver the items to relief organisations [on Wednesday] afternoon.
“Thank you for your kind and generous support.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos