Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials were working around the clock to come up with solutions for several schools in Kariega.
“We have received reports from the Nelson Mandela Bay education district that the whole of the Kariega area has been flooded and is in a current state of blackout.
“Our officials are on site [at several schools] to provide solutions to the problem we are facing.
“Not all schools are writing CAT today [Tuesday], but we acknowledge that those writing, and in that area, have been severely affected.”
Several schools in the area, including Brandwag High, have meanwhile asked parents to keep their grade 8 to 11 pupils at home.
HeraldLIVE
Matric exams affected by flooding, blackout in Kariega
Image: 123RF
Chaos is unfolding at several high schools in Kariega as the education department scrambles to implement alternative plans for the writing of matric exams after the town was plunged into darkness due to the flooding.
Matrics are due to write CAT (Computer Assisted Technology) on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials were working around the clock to come up with solutions for several schools in Kariega.
“We have received reports from the Nelson Mandela Bay education district that the whole of the Kariega area has been flooded and is in a current state of blackout.
“Our officials are on site [at several schools] to provide solutions to the problem we are facing.
“Not all schools are writing CAT today [Tuesday], but we acknowledge that those writing, and in that area, have been severely affected.”
Several schools in the area, including Brandwag High, have meanwhile asked parents to keep their grade 8 to 11 pupils at home.
HeraldLIVE
Disaster teams on alert as heavy rains lash region
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos