Numsa should not have brought application against BMW
Numsa deliberately designed its application against BMW to try to scupper the disciplinary proceedings the company had instituted against hundreds of workers, with the view to compelling BMW to negotiate some alternative resolution other than dismissing its members.
This was one of the reasons given by labour court acting judge Sean Snyman on Friday on why he dismissed an application by the union against BMW on October 10.
The company had begun disciplinary processes against 224 of about 500 workers who were being charged for fraudulent medical aid claims made against BMW’s Employee Medical Aid Society (Bemas).
The disciplinary process relating to these charges started about a month ago and was still ongoing.
Snyman said the scheme of fraudulent claims came to light due to suspicions by Discovery Health, which administers Bemas, as a result of the frequency of claims submitted and the extent of commonality in the type of claims submitted, emanating from a group of medical practitioners. Discovery commissioned a forensic investigation.
Snyman said the investigation by Discovery revealed that the scheme was perpetrated by the medical practitioners submitting claims on behalf of employees that they purportedly treated and/or provided services to.
“However, these claims were false as either no such services were provided, or the services provided were not medically necessary.”
Thus the claims would reflect an alleged treatment date and a claim amount which was fraudulent and which was then settled by Discovery on behalf of Bemas.
Numsa sought to interdict BMW from proceeding with the disciplinary process.
Numsa also sought an order that Numsa be afforded 14 days to make written representations relevant to some of its members.
Snyman dismissed Numsa’s application on October 10 and indicated he would provide reasons for his order on Friday, October 18.
“Truth be told, this is an application that never should have been brought, especially not by a long standing and experienced trade union such as (Numsa),” Snyman said on Friday.
He said Numsa was in essence asking the court to micromanage internal disciplinary proceedings in an individual employer while such proceedings were still ongoing.
“(Numsa) does this despite the plethora of authorities indicating that as a matter of principle, such kind of intervention is not appropriate and should be discouraged.”
Snyman said it was not necessary for him to decide whether any of Numsa’s members committed the misconduct concerned, or whether their dismissal would be justified or fair.
“That is squarely the task of the arbitrator(s) in the ultimate unfair dismissal proceedings, which Numsa have indicated they would pursue should their members be dismissed.”
Numsa had failed to make out a case for the relief it sought, Snyman said.
“Considering it relies on contentions pertaining to rights that squarely resort within the unfair dismissal jurisdiction under the Labour Relations Act (LRA), it is compelled to follow the prescribed dispute resolution processes as established by the LRA.”
This, Snyman said, entailed a referral of the dispute to the CCMA or applicable bargaining council for conciliation, followed by arbitration if the dispute remained unresolved.
“There are no exceptional circumstances in existence that would warrant interference by this court at this stage. For all the reasons as set out above, Numsa’s application must fail and thus falls to be dismissed.”
