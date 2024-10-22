Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are ending their eight-year marriage.
The couple announced their split on their separate Instagram accounts on Tuesday afternoon, saying the decision to go their separate ways came after "much reflection and open conversations".
"We have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.
"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known.
"We will also continue working together on the Foundation that means so much to us.
"We are grateful for the love, understanding and support you've shown us and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition," read their messages.
The couple have two children and are also guardians of Kolisi's younger siblings.
Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel part ways
'It is best path forward for both of us but we remain strong friends'
Image: Samuel Levin
