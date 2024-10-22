Education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Tuesday briefing parliament on the government's state of readiness ahead of the class of 2024 examinations.
The minister said it was all systems go for the end-of-year assessments, reassuring that quality assurance steps had been taken to ensure exam papers are up to standard.
Gwarube described this year’s final exams as representing “the cumulative efforts of our education system, our schools, communities” and her department.
“With just hours to go before the first paper is written, I proudly announce that we are ready to administer the 2024 NSC exams — holding ourselves to best-in-class integrity, security and efficiency standards,” she said.
This year 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates will sit their matric exams — totalling 882,336 candidates across South Africa. A further 16,400 students from private schools and institutions will take the Independent Examination Board exams.
WATCH LIVE | Siviwe Gwarube briefs parliament on state of readiness for matric exams
