WATCH | This flying cart could elevate your shopping experience
By Reuters - 22 October 2024
South Korean researchers have developed a transport drone flying on multiple flexible rotors that self-correct to stay level in flight and can be used as a “flying shopping cart” to carry goods over uneven terrain such as stairs.
