News

WATCH | This flying cart could elevate your shopping experience

By Reuters - 22 October 2024

South Korean researchers have developed a transport drone flying on multiple flexible rotors that self-correct to stay level in flight and can be used as a “flying shopping cart” to carry goods over uneven terrain such as stairs.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
Lawsuits against Diddy pile up as his lawyers seek gag order | REUTERS