BREAKING | Nqatha urges taxi industry to disband Santaco executive
Image: WERNER HILLS
Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has urged the taxi industry to disband the South African National Taxi Council’s executive structure and that of its affiliates, as recommended by the taxi mediation panel, to end the violence plaguing the sector.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane appointed the panel in an attempt to diffuse conflict in the industry.
“The advice is in the interests of the peace and stability in the industry,” Nqatha said on Wednesday.
“If the advice is not heeded, the department will consider legal options available at its disposal including, but not limited to, withdrawing recognition accorded to the executive structures and the withdrawal of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) entered into with Santaco.”
‘Mabuyane must now decide on further steps against taxi violence’
