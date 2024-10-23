News

BREAKING | Nqatha urges taxi industry to disband Santaco executive

By DispatchLIVE - 23 October 2024
Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha.
CLAMPING DOWN: Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has urged the taxi industry to disband the South African National Taxi Council’s executive structure and that of its affiliates, as recommended by the taxi mediation panel, to end the violence plaguing the sector.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane appointed the panel in an attempt to diffuse conflict in the industry.

“The advice is in the interests of the peace and stability in the industry,” Nqatha said on Wednesday.

“If the advice is not heeded, the department will consider legal options available at its disposal including, but not limited to, withdrawing recognition accorded to the executive structures and the withdrawal of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) entered into with Santaco.”

On September 5, Nqatha held an emergency meeting with East London taxi association leaders to discuss the panel’s resolutions and invite feedback on implementation.

After industry representations, Nqatha advised the industry to dissolve Santaco’s executive structure within seven days and establish an inclusive interim structure to prepare for an elective conference, in line with Santaco’s constitution.

Nqatha also asked the industry to develop a process plan for the election conference and consider dissolving affiliates such as Uncedo, the Border Alliance, Eastern Cape Taxi Association and Actor, due to noncompliance with operating licence registration procedures.

Nqatha praised the industry’s response to his guidance.

This is a developing story.

