Chem-Ex celebrates 35 years of excellence: A legacy of customer service, quality, and innovation

This year, Chem-Ex, East London’s trusted leader in cleaning chemical solutions, proudly celebrates its 35th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1989, Chem-Ex has consistently grown and remained dedicated to quality and innovation, evolving into one of the Eastern Cape’s most respected businesses.
The company provides a diverse range of industrial cleaning chemicals and consumables to various sectors across South Africa, including food and beverage, institutional and laundry, as well as specialised water treatment.
A Strong Customer-Centric Approach
At the core of Chem-Ex’s success is an unwavering commitment to customer service. The company’s highly-trained team of sales professionals, warehouse staff, and distribution team work collaboratively to ensure a seamless service experience. From order placement to delivery, every step is meticulously managed to exceed customer expectations.
“The customer always comes first at Chem-Ex. We take pride in providing the best possible experience, from helping clients choose the right product for their specific cleaning needs to ensuring on-time delivery,” says Director Luke Le Marquand. This dedication has fostered long-lasting relationships, with many customers remaining loyal for over 20 years.
To meet customer demands efficiently, Chem-Ex has a dedicated telesales department and a streamlined warehouse and distribution system, ensuring timely order fulfilment with deliveries made by a modern fleet of trucks.
Quality and Innovation That Sets the Benchmark
Chem-Ex is committed to delivering high-quality products that have stood the test of time. Its in-house manufacturing department develops and tests a wide array of cleaning chemicals, ensuring that each product — whether general household detergents or industrial cleaning agents — meets stringent quality standards. Chem-Ex’s offerings are renowned for their efficacy and consistency, built on a foundation of reliability.
“The focus on quality is integral to our philosophy,” says Director MJ Le Marquand. The company places a strong emphasis on research & development, constantly seeking to improve formulations with expert advice from local chemists.
This collaboration enhances product performance and supports the development of innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs — innovation through chemistry.
Looking Ahead
As Chem-Ex celebrates its 35th anniversary, it remains committed to progress. The company continues to invest in its people, products, and processes, ensuring it upholds its reputation for excellence.
Reflecting on its journey, Chem-Ex’s team remains dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Here’s to 35 more years of leading the way in cleaning solutions!
For more information about Chem-Ex and their product range, visit www.chemex.co.za, call us at 043 743 6802, or email orders@chemex.co.za.
