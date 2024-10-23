Home Affairs asked to stop abuser Chris Brown performing in SA

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has been asked to declare American musician Chris Brown an “undesirable person” ahead of his performance in South Africa.

Brett Herron, secretary-general of the GOOD party, wrote a letter to Schreiber asking him to ban Brown from the country under the Immigration Act.

Brown is scheduled to perform in Johannesburg on December 14 and 15.

“Brown has previously been refused permission to enter countries such as the UK and Canada, while countries like Australia and New Zealand have previously signalled that he would not be permitted access if he attempted to perform there,” said Herron.



This stems from the notorious felony charge of assault incident involving his then-partner, Rihanna, in 2009. Herron said allowing Brown to perform in South Africa would contradict the government's commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), a scourge that plagues the nation.



“It is inconceivable that a convicted perpetrator of a violent assault on a woman is given a star’s platform in a country struggling to eradicate the types of violence he has committed. Our government must walk its talk about its serious commitment to eradicating gender-based violence.”

An advocacy group called Women For Change has amplified this sentiment with a petition that has garnered more than 45,550 signatures, urging concert organisers and the government to reconsider Chris Brown's upcoming shows.



They argue that hosting Brown sends a dangerous message about societal attitudes towards abuse.

The GOOD party echoed this concern in a recent statement.

“The GOOD Party says no to abuse. Chris Brown’s concert sends the wrong message. We can't normalise abusers. No stage for abusers. Stand up for women’s safety.”

TimesLIVE