Not every break-up leaves thousands of people feeling sad, but the separation of South African rugby star Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel has many chopping onions.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, Siya and Rachel announced they would be separating as a couple.
“We've grown apart, and our journey has taken us in different directions. We'll always cherish the memories and lessons shared,” read the joint statement.
The Kolisis, who have been together for more than a decade, have been a symbol of love, strength and unity in the public eye. Their union has over the years been celebrated as one which represents resilience. The couple have two children and two of Siya’s siblings have grown up under their wing, forming part of their big family. They have over the years let the public in on their struggles and happy moments as individuals and as a family.
“This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us. While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation,” read the joint statement.
Many South Africans expressed shock and sadness at the news of their separation.
POLL | Are you heartbroken by Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s separation?
Image: Instagram
Not every break-up leaves thousands of people feeling sad, but the separation of South African rugby star Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel has many chopping onions.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, Siya and Rachel announced they would be separating as a couple.
“We've grown apart, and our journey has taken us in different directions. We'll always cherish the memories and lessons shared,” read the joint statement.
The Kolisis, who have been together for more than a decade, have been a symbol of love, strength and unity in the public eye. Their union has over the years been celebrated as one which represents resilience. The couple have two children and two of Siya’s siblings have grown up under their wing, forming part of their big family. They have over the years let the public in on their struggles and happy moments as individuals and as a family.
“This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us. While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation,” read the joint statement.
Many South Africans expressed shock and sadness at the news of their separation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos