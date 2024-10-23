Sixteen pupils from Emmangweni Primary School in Thembisa were admitted to several medical facilities on Wednesday after apparently eating atchaar they bought from pupils at the school.
“Preliminary reports indicate that after the school break at 11am a group of 16 learners aged between 11 and 15 reported to the office experiencing dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness.
“Upon investigation, it was discovered that they had consumed atchaar which they bought from other learners,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said two grade 7 pupils reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a community work programme member.
All 16 were admitted to nearby medical facilities.
Mabona said 10 pupils were discharged early yesterday and the other six later in the day.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was troubled by the increasing number of foodborne illness cases reported in the province’s schools.
“The health and safety of our learners is our priority. We are working closely with authorities to investigate this incident,” said Chiloane.
TimesLIVE
Sixteen Thembisa pupils sent for medical care after 'foodborne illness'
Two pupils reportedly sold atchaar on behalf of a work programme member
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Sixteen pupils from Emmangweni Primary School in Thembisa were admitted to several medical facilities on Wednesday after apparently eating atchaar they bought from pupils at the school.
“Preliminary reports indicate that after the school break at 11am a group of 16 learners aged between 11 and 15 reported to the office experiencing dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness.
“Upon investigation, it was discovered that they had consumed atchaar which they bought from other learners,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said two grade 7 pupils reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a community work programme member.
All 16 were admitted to nearby medical facilities.
Mabona said 10 pupils were discharged early yesterday and the other six later in the day.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was troubled by the increasing number of foodborne illness cases reported in the province’s schools.
“The health and safety of our learners is our priority. We are working closely with authorities to investigate this incident,” said Chiloane.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos