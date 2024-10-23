News

Three people die in accident on Amalinda Road

By DispatchLIVE - 23 October 2024
An accident claimed the lives of three people in Amalinda on Wednesday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three people died in an accident involving a Toyota Corolla sedan and a Nissan Navara in East London in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 1.30am on Amalinda Road, between Frere Hospital and the first set of traffic lights into Amalinda from East London city centre.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the sedan carried four occupants while the bakkie had two.

“The deceased were two men and one woman, all passengers from the Corolla,” he said.

“The driver sustained minor injuries.

“Both male occupants of the bakkie also escaped with minor injuries.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened with the police for further investigation.

