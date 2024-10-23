WATCH | Obama raps Eminem lyrics at Harris rally in Detroit
By Reuters - 23 October 2024
.
Former US President Barack Obama raps the lyrics to Eminem's ‘Lose Yourself’ after the rapper introduces him at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit.
Eminem takes the stage to introduce former US President Barack Obama during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during the first week of early voting in Detroit, Michigan, US October 22, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Eminem introduces former US President Barack Obama before he takes the stage during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during the first week of early voting in Detroit, Michigan, US October 22, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Emily Elconin
WATCH | Obama raps Eminem lyrics at Harris rally in Detroit
.
Former US President Barack Obama raps the lyrics to Eminem's ‘Lose Yourself’ after the rapper introduces him at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit.
Image: REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Image: REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos