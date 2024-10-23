News

WATCH | Putin hosts heads of state at 16th annual Brics+ Summit

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The 16th annual Brics+ Summit is set to start its programme on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a contingent of his cabinet to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin will host heads of state for the summit this week. 

The summit occurs against the backdrop of several global challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

