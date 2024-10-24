A beach outing in Atlantis north of Cape Town ended in the murder of five people in a shooting on Wednesday evening.
Anti-Gang Unit detectives are searching for the gunmen.
“Reports from the scene indicate the victims of the shooting incident were returning home in three vehicles from the Silverstream beach when yet-to-be identified gunmen opened fire on the vehicles on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream roads,” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said.
“As a consequence five individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 were fatally wounded and five others rushed to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds.”
Five killed, five others wounded in Cape shooting
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
