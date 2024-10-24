Suspect under arrest for murder of Soweto girl, 6

A man wanted in connection with the murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando, Soweto, has been arrested.
This was confirmed by Brig Athlenda Mathe on Thursday morning.
Community members marched to the local police station to demand justice on Wednesday.
The child was killed near her home on Monday and police issued a bulletin for the suspect on Tuesday asking for the public's assistance in tracking him down.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni and his management team are expected to provide more details on the arrest and investigation at a briefing scheduled for this morning.
