The provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, and his management are holding a media briefing on Thursday to outline progress made since deployments at gang-affected areas such as Westbury, Eldorado Park, Langlaagte and others.
WATCH | SAPS on progress made since deployment at gang hotspots
