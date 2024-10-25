Atteridgeville female prison a 'success' as raid finds it remains low-risk

The Atteridgeville Female Correctional Facility was found to be a low-risk prison with almost no contraband or reported violence uncovered in a sudden raid on Thursday night.
Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale led a search operation at the facility in Pretoria, which falls under the Kgosi Mampuru II management area, in another impromptu inspection of prisons around the country.
However, not much was found at the prison which holds 401 female inmates, as it remains among the cleanest correctional facilities.
“Not many items were confiscated, which was a positive thing because it meant the facility was clean. As a department, we would want to see more of our facilities not being dominated by illegal items,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
Thobakgale said when assessing the files of the inmates, a low level of ill-discipline, infighting or assault was recorded, whether offender-to-offender assault or on prison officials.
“We do not have gangs operating in this facility. In the normal cell sessions and inspections we do and at the rate the management area and the region do, you do not find the same objects you find in male facilities, such as sharp objects or sophisticated communication devices.
"[When it comes to] the cleanliness of contraband and objects that are unlawful, I would say this facility is near-clean,” Thobakgale said.
Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale led a search operation at the facility
He said low-risk facilities such as Atteridgeville prison offered the space to maximise correctional and rehabilitation programmes.
High-risk facilities, however, compromised correctional and rehabilitation programmes as security plans had to be developed to mitigate the risk of security incidents, Thobakgale said.
“You put more emphasis on security to be able to do the work you are supposed to do of rehabilitating and correcting. That imposes a strain on the system. Here, programmes can flow and we can use our officials to the maximum.”
He urged the public and those who visit inmates or attend their court appearances to avoid passing on contraband.
“For me, [this prison] is a success. We are confirming it is a low-risk facility and it gives an opportunity for our female officials to do work on their own, led by females, and these are the operations we want to encourage,” he said.
Such raids would continue throughout the country.
“We want to make it a point that all contraband is removed and we make it impossible for those who want to smuggle such items to succeed.”
