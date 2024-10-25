Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a taxi boss who was gunned down in Mqanduli on Thursday night.
The shooting happened just hours after transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha on Wednesday urged the taxi industry to disband the SA National Taxi Council’s executive structure and that of its affiliates, as recommended by the taxi mediation panel, to end the violence plaguing the sector.
On Friday, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police were hot on the heels of two suspects who fatally shot the victim at his homestead.
“Two armed men fired several shots through the window, hitting an elderly taxi owner,” Nkohli said.
“The suspects then allegedly forced entry into the house and fired more shots.
“The victim was declared dead at the scene.”
Eastern Cape taxi boss shot dead amid peace efforts
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Transport MEC’s intervention to end taxi violence welcomed
Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating team on 071-671-7780. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
On Wednesday, Santaco bosses in the Eastern Cape welcomed Nqatha's call.
“The advice is in the interests of the peace and stability in the industry,” Nqatha said on Wednesday.
“If the advice is not heeded, the department will consider legal options available at its disposal including, but not limited to, withdrawing recognition accorded to the executive structures and the withdrawal of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) entered into with Santaco.”
