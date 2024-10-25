Lebombo border post remains open, with Border Management Authority informed of Mozambique’s post-election tensions

The Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique has not been affected and remains operational with both movement of people and goods facilitated as normal.
Acting commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Jane Thupana announced this on Friday after receiving a report on operations at the port of entry after engagements with Mozambican counterparts at Ressano Garcia port of entry.
The BMA was informed of sporadic tensions and protests in Ressano Garcia after the announcement of election results in Mozambique. Ressano Garcia, a small township in the Maputo province in Mozambique, is close to the Lebombo port of entry.
“The travellers were concerned about the tensions, and hesitations were noticed when crossing the border, which has the potential to create long queues at Lebombo port,” Thupana said.
She said the BMA team, supported by other law enforcement authorities, were on the ground to manage any movement blockages. “An alert has been issued for travellers to avoid night travel due to the current situation,” she said.
“However, should the situation worsen and become unsafe for travellers, the BMA would inform the travellers accordingly. We reiterate that the border remains open.”
Journalist
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
