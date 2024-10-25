Police in Mpumalanga arrest three men who opened fire at them during high-speed chase

Two suspects are under police guard in hospital and one is in custody after they were arrested in Vaalbank on Friday for attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police reacted to a tip-off about a suspicious looking vehicle without registration plates parked outside a liquor outlet, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said.

On their arrival, police officials spotted a white Hyundai without registration plates that matched the description. “The suspects immediately drove off and a high-speed chase ensued. It is alleged that during the chase, the suspects fired shots towards the police resulting in a cross fire,” he said.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch next to the road and the suspects were trapped inside the car. “When police approached the vehicle, three suspects, aged between 31 and 38, were each found with a handgun and ammunition.”

They did not produce firearm licences. One of the suspects was found in possession of nine small plastic bags containing suspected drugs.

“The suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and attempted murder,” said Nkosi.

An additional charge was added to one suspect for possession of suspected drugs.

The suspects are expected to appear before Mbibane magistrate’s court on Monday.

