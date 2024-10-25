Standard Bank had a delay in processing salary payments on Friday.
While salaries of the bank’s customers usually reflect in the early hours of the 25th this was not the case on Friday.
“Standard Bank can confirm there was a slight delay in processing salary transactions. We confirm all payments scheduled for today [Friday] were completed just after 6am. We apologise for the inconvenience,” said Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom.
Some companies which bank with Standard Bank sent notices to employees to apologise about the delays and some people confirmed to have received salaries after 7am.
Meanwhile, some people voiced their unhappiness on social media about waking only to find their salaries had not reflected in their accounts.
Siphokazi Malinga said: “What in the world is happening with Standard Bank people haven’t received their salaries, I’m one of those people. Being a Standard Bank customer is starting to be a huge risk.”
TimesLIVE
Standard Bank pays salaries after payday delays
Image: Freddy Mavundla
