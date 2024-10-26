News

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana

By TimesLIVE - 26 October 2024

The memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana is under way in the Jakes Gerwel Hall at the University of the Western Cape on Saturday.

Mdladlana died last Friday. He was 72. 

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi. 

